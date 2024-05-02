 Are Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAre Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?

Are Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?

Shivangi and Kushal essayed the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka went ahead to be one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. While there were many reasons behind the show quickly becoming an audience favourite, one important reason has to be the sizzling chemistry between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. As much as the viewers of Barsatein loved their onscreen chemistry, the news of Shivangi and Kushal's offscreen love story too has been making noise for quite some time now.

Read Also
Kushal Tandon Drops A Comment On Rumored Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi's Video, Fans React
article-image

Adding to the excitement of their fans, who fondly address the couple as 'KruShiv,' there has been a news of the couple deciding to take the next step in their relationship and getting engaged. As per a report by News 18 Show Sha, Kushal and Shivangi have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now and the couple is very serious about each other. The report further states that both Shivangi and Kushal have decided to take the plunge and may get engaged soon. The source says, ''Shivangi and Kushal developed a liking for one another when they used to shoot for Barsatein. They are now dating and are serious with each other. They are also planning to get engaged soon.''

Further, talking about the reason behind the actors deciding to keep their relationship private, the source reveals that both Shivangi and Kushal believe in keeping things to themselves and will open up on their relationship when they feel the time is right.

Shivangi and Kushal essayed the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Read Also
Kushal Tandon Sparks Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi After He Did THIS For The Actress On...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manisha Koirala, 53, Is Open To Finding Love Again After Divorce: 'It Will Be Nice To Have That'

Manisha Koirala, 53, Is Open To Finding Love Again After Divorce: 'It Will Be Nice To Have That'

Are Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?

Are Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?

Indian Celebs At Met Gala: Iconic Fashion Moments Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Others

Indian Celebs At Met Gala: Iconic Fashion Moments Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Others

Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports

Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports

Tom Felton, Aka 'Draco Malfoy', To Star In Hansal Mehta's Web Series Gandhi

Tom Felton, Aka 'Draco Malfoy', To Star In Hansal Mehta's Web Series Gandhi