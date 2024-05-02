Are Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka went ahead to be one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. While there were many reasons behind the show quickly becoming an audience favourite, one important reason has to be the sizzling chemistry between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. As much as the viewers of Barsatein loved their onscreen chemistry, the news of Shivangi and Kushal's offscreen love story too has been making noise for quite some time now.

Adding to the excitement of their fans, who fondly address the couple as 'KruShiv,' there has been a news of the couple deciding to take the next step in their relationship and getting engaged. As per a report by News 18 Show Sha, Kushal and Shivangi have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now and the couple is very serious about each other. The report further states that both Shivangi and Kushal have decided to take the plunge and may get engaged soon. The source says, ''Shivangi and Kushal developed a liking for one another when they used to shoot for Barsatein. They are now dating and are serious with each other. They are also planning to get engaged soon.''

Further, talking about the reason behind the actors deciding to keep their relationship private, the source reveals that both Shivangi and Kushal believe in keeping things to themselves and will open up on their relationship when they feel the time is right.

Shivangi and Kushal essayed the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.