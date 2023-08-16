UP News: Budaun Man Thrashed For Narrating Gadar 2 Story, FIR Registered; Video Of Attack Surfaces |

In a shocking incident, Amit Gupta, a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by a mob after he returned from watching Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2. He was allegedly confronted by a man while narrating the story to a bunch of kids outside his house and then went on to assault him. The police have registered an FIR under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Gadar 2 hit the screens on August 11 and continues to rule the box office.

Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amit Gupta told Times Now, “I was standing in front of my house and was discussing Gadar 2 with kids. A man named Tausif was passing by and interrupted asking why am I talking about Muslims. I told him this has nothing to do with you. He then started abusing me and then grabbed me by the neck, and ripped off my clothes. Another man intervened and sorted things out. However, when I reached home, Tausif, accompanied by 10-12 individuals forcefully entered my house. My mother and younger brother were also present. The mob attacked us and broke things.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The sequel has managed to create a record at the box office with huge collections. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Read Also Watch: Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Loses His Cool After Woman Grabs His Arm

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)