Watch: Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Loses His Cool After Woman Grabs His Arm | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his film Gadar 2 was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra on Monday. Deol, who was surrounded by his security personnel was photographed by the paparazzi outside. However, as the actor stepped out doing Namaste, a woman grabbed his arm, which made him lose his cool. That being said, Sunny simply asked her to remain quiet by putting his finger on his lips.

Watch the video below.

Earlier, a viral video of Sunny showed him yelling at a fan after he approached the actor for a selfie. Sunny is seen walking at the airport surrounded by his bodyguards when a fan came running towards him. However, despite getting stopped by the security, the fan continued to take a picture after which Sunny shouted at him "Le na photo (Take the picture).”

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 134.88 crore net at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to Deol's 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The actor has reprised his iconic role of Tara Singh in the film, released in theatres on August 11.

The film had collected Rs 83.18 crore in the first two days of its release and on Sunday, registered a surge of over 20 percent. The film has created a "non-solo, non-holiday release's fastest 100-crore milestone", the makers said in a press note.

"With each passing day, its dominance has only grown stronger, culminating in a staggering day three collection of Rs 51.70 crore net, amassing a colossal total of Rs 134.88 crore net," they said.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition.