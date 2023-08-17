‘Who Has The Courage To Beat Up Sunny Deol’: Pakistanis REACT To Gadar 2 (WATCH) |

As Gadar 2 continues to reign at the box office, a video of Pakistanis reacting to the film has gone viral. Locals from the neighbouring country shared what they think about the lead actor Sunny Deol beating up their own Army men in the film, with some questioning who will retaliate, and others challenging the superstar by calling him over for a duel.

Earlier, when a journalist from Pakistan interviewed people, many expressed disappointment over the dialogue when Sunny tells the Pakistani Army commander, “Agar Aaj bhi apke desh ke logon ko Bharat waapas jaane ka mauka mile… toh aadha Pakistan khali ho jayega”.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The sequel has managed to create a record at the box office with huge collections. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

During the success bash of the film, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and locked horns with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

