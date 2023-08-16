Gadar 2: Govt Dismisses Reports Of Special Screening Of Sunny Deol's Film For President At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office. It has become the second-highest grosser of 2023 and fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement over Sunny's Tara Singh's return after 22 years.

A few days back, it was also reported that a special screening of the movie would be held for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, the government has clarified that the reports are fake.

In a fact-check post, the Press Information Bureau stated that screenings at Rashtrapati Bhavan are a 'regular' thing and clarified that the President had not wished for a special screening of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma had earlier said in one of his interviews that they received a call from the censor board regarding the special screening of the film. "They informed us that the President wishes to watch our film. We feel honoured and thrilled that Gadar 2 has garnered such recognition," he was quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has entered the Rs 200 crore club within five days of its release. On Independence Day (Tuesday), the film recorded a whopping Rs 55 crore, it's highest ever single-day collection till date. The total box office collection of Gadar 2 now stands at Rs 229 crore.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel is seen as Sakeena. The film is based on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It also features Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa.

The film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2001. It focused on a love story set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

