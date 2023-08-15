Gadar 2 Success Bash: Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan & Others Celebrate In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of the year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel, has created a storm at the box office

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Utkarsh Sharma and Seerat Kapoor, who play key roles in the film, attended the grand success party of Gadar 2 that happened in the city on Monday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Director Anil Sharma is on cloud nine after the success of Gadar 2

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Jeetendra, Boney Kapoor, and others too graced the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Boney Kapoor congratulated the team of Gadar 2 for the massive feat

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakesh Roshan too arrived to celebrate with the team

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Manish Wadhwa, who plays a Pakistani Army officer in the film, has been lauded for his performance

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sham Kaushal was all smiles as the Gadar 2 success bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The evergreen Udit Narayan, who has crooned songs for Gadar and Gadar 2, marked his presence

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Gaurav Chopra, who plays an Indian Army officer in Gadar 2, attended the success bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Palak Muchhal and husband Mithoon marked their presence as well

Photo by Varinder Chawla

