Gadar 2 Success Bash: Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan & Others Celebrate In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of the year
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel, has created a storm at the box office
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Utkarsh Sharma and Seerat Kapoor, who play key roles in the film, attended the grand success party of Gadar 2 that happened in the city on Monday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Director Anil Sharma is on cloud nine after the success of Gadar 2
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Veteran actor Jeetendra, Boney Kapoor, and others too graced the event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Boney Kapoor congratulated the team of Gadar 2 for the massive feat
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakesh Roshan too arrived to celebrate with the team
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Manish Wadhwa, who plays a Pakistani Army officer in the film, has been lauded for his performance
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sham Kaushal was all smiles as the Gadar 2 success bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The evergreen Udit Narayan, who has crooned songs for Gadar and Gadar 2, marked his presence
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Gaurav Chopra, who plays an Indian Army officer in Gadar 2, attended the success bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Palak Muchhal and husband Mithoon marked their presence as well
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!