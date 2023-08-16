Kartik Aaryan Watches Gadar 2 At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was spotted enjoying Gadar 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik watched the blockbuster Gadar 2 at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor made good use of his Independence Day holiday as he enjoyed the Sunny Deol-starrer

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He even interacted with his fans who thronged the theatre when they got to known of his presence

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik was dressed in a basic white shirt and brown pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was seen watching the film late in the night and he even shared a picture from inside the theatre on his social media

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of 2023 and the frenzy refuses to die down anytime soon

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Gadar 2 Success Bash: Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan & Others Celebrate In Mumbai
Find out More