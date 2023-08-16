Kartik Aaryan Watches Gadar 2 At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was spotted enjoying Gadar 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik watched the blockbuster Gadar 2 at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor made good use of his Independence Day holiday as he enjoyed the Sunny Deol-starrer
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He even interacted with his fans who thronged the theatre when they got to known of his presence
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik was dressed in a basic white shirt and brown pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was seen watching the film late in the night and he even shared a picture from inside the theatre on his social media
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of 2023 and the frenzy refuses to die down anytime soon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
