Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol's Film Races Towards ₹300 Crore Mark

The mania around Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's latest release, 'Gadar 2', refuses to die down. The film has brought in a storm at the box office and has resulted into a rampage, easily crushing the other films that locked horns with it. 'Gadar 2' clashed with two other films on August 11 -- 'OMG 2' and 'Bholaa Shankar', and even before the week ends, the audiences have a clear winner.

'Gadar 2' brings back the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, whose love story was the plot of the 2001 film, 'Gadar'. The second installment also has two more additions to the main cast -- Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Sunny and Ameesha's son, and Simrat Kaur, his love interest from Pakistan.

'Gadar 2' has emerged to be the second biggest blockbuster of 2023, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Gadar 2 box office collection

After witnessing record-breaking numbers on Independence Day, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 32.37 crore on Wednesday, and with that, the total collection has now mounted to Rs 261.35 crore.

Given the unstoppable pace at which the film is thriving at the box office, it is expected to enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club in no time.

'Gadar 2' recorded the highest Independence Day figures in the history of Hindi cinema with Rs 55.40 crore. It is also the second biggest opener of 2023 with Rs 40.10 crore on its first day.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2's success

Post the mammoth success of 'Gadar 2', the makers and the cast threw a grand party in the city recently. It was attended by Sunny, Ameesha, Utkarsh, Simrat and director Anil Sharma, among others.

Not just them, but veteran actors Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan too were seen attending the event and bless the stars.

During a recent press conference, Sunny reacted to the overwhelming response to 'Gadar 2' and stated that he was laughing and crying all night when the film hit the theatres and felt like he had met God.