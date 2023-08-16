FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar REACTS To Big Clash Of OMG 2 With Gadar 2, 'We Have Made Our Peace With It'

Yami Gautam Dhar | Pic: Instagram/yamigautam

Yami Gautam Dhar is currently seen as a lawyer locking horns with Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, hits screens on August 11 and has been performing well at the box office despite severe competition from other films. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

Did you feel more responsible to take a franchise ahead as an actor?

I definitely shared the responsibility with some incredible actors starting from Akshay sir (Kumar), writer-director Amit Rai, who also marked his directorial debut. He is driven by his passion so much. When it comes to literature, there’s no better person than Dr (Chandraprakash) Dwivedi, who was a creative producer on our film. Also, Pankajji shares equal responsibility. It was a good one though. We all had the same intention towards making a film like this

Go on…

I never shied away from being in any film which I think I need to be a part of. I am actually so happy to see people’s response. I have been a person who likes to anticipate things. Or, I just try to show that I am very calm (laughs).

What was your reaction when the film was offered to you?

I began my career with Vicky Donor. A lot of people back then told me not to take up a film as my debut. It all lies in the writing and the way filmmaking is done. OMG 2 was never made to hurt anyone. We never wanted to titillate the audiences by sensationalising things. It is not just another film that is giving a social message but the whole intention is to start a conversation.

Earlier, you did television and have seen theatrical successes. With multiple OTT releases in your kitty now, how are you channelising the new medium?

My last theatrical film was Bala in 2019 which was a huge hit. It’s been almost three and half years since my film came out in theatres but it never felt that long since I had major releases on OTT all this while. A Thursday, Dasvi, LOST, they all gave me so much love which is surreal.

How did you react to the box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2?

I have seen such big box office clashes before — Kaabil and Raees to be precise. I have been an honest fan of Sunny Deol sir. I also took a pic of the iconic hand pump. More than actors, it has always been challenging for the producers. It was unavoidable so we all made peace with it. It is good for our industry that both the films are doing well.

What was the reaction of your husband Aditya Dhar?

It is difficult to put words in someone’s thoughts but he saw the film before the release with me and he really enjoyed it. He told me that I have a great film in my kitty and I have evolved as an actor. We share that kind of a relationship where we observe each other’s work. I was very happy to see his reaction. He even congratulated the entire team.