Kangana Ranaut Defends Sunny Deol Yelling At A Fan For Taking Picture: 'Selfie Culture Is Horrible' |

After a video of actor-politician Sunny Deol getting angry with a fan who was trying to click a picture with him, went viral, he was criticised by several social media users for being rude and arrogant. However, actress Kangana Ranaut came to his defence on X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “Anyone such incidence in isolation can never be an indication of one’s intentions or behaviour, and selfie culture is horrible, people come very close to us we get subjected to all kinds of virals and viruses, love has many languages selfies and hugs are not the only ones.”

In the video, Sunny is seen making his way out of an airport when a fan comes close to the actor and attempts to click a selfie. When the fan took time to capture the photo, a visibly annoyed "Gadar 2" star tells him in Punjabi: "Lai na photo (take the photo)".

In another incident, the BJP MP from Gurdaspur got annoyed after a couple of female fans tried to touch him while trying to click a photo with him.

Sunny Deol’s latest release Gadar 2 hit the screens on August 11 and has turned out to be a blockbuster, with reported earnings of Rs 261.35 crore at the domestic box office. The Anil Sharma directorial is a sequel to Deol's 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in which the actor played the iconic role of Tara Singh. The sequel also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the first film.

Coming back to Kangana, the actress will next be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be seen in Emergency for which she will portray the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

