 Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali On Kangana Ranaut: ‘She Is The Only Actress Who Never Lies’
Reacting to Ali's laudatory comments, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share the statement with a message.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Former actor-turned-social activist and Salman Khan's ex-girl friend Somy Ali recently poured her admiration for a B-town actress & it's none other than Kangana Ranaut.

She hailed Kangana as the sole beacon of truth in an industry known for its smoke and mirrors.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

In an interview, Somy Ali couldn't stop praising the Manikarnika actress. she stated, "Kangana Ranaut is the only actress who never lies. I bow down to her. She speaks the truth."

According to Somy, It's not just the words, but the candidness with which Ranaut addresses the camera that has earned her this accolade.

Somy Ali further applauded Kangana for the grace and authenticity she brings to interviews, unmasking the inner workings of an industry that often thrives on secrecy and falsehoods.

"It's a fact that the industry dislikes a person who is honest," Ali acknowledged, shedding light on the challenges that accompany being a vocal advocate of truth in showbiz. Kangana's unapologetic approach to sharing her opinions on social media and countering challenges head-on is a testament to her courage.

KANGANA RANAUT REACTS

Reacting to Ali's laudatory comments, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories, resonating with the voices that have been silenced over time. "I have your voice that was never raised, I have your truth that was never told," she penned, encapsulating the essence of her journey.

SOMY ALI & KANGANA RANAUT'S WORK FRONT

Somy Ali, known for her role in the 1997 film "Chupp," has dedicated her life to social activism, championing women's rights in South Asia through her NGO, "No More Tears," established in 2006. A former flame of Salman Khan, she left the glitz of the silver screen to make a more profound impact on society.

As for Kangana Ranaut, the actress is activeboth on and off the screen. With projects like "Tejas," "Emergency," and "Chandramukhi 2", she is all set to deliver power-packed performances this year.

