Kangana Ranaut Extends Support To Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali: 'I Have Your Truth' (WATCH)

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a video of Somy Ali in which the latter is heard praising the 'Queen' actress. On Friday (August 18), Kangana shared a clip from Somy's interview and penned a special note for her.

Somy, who is superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, praised Kangana for always raising her voice against various issues and for speaking the truth.

"Kangana kabhi chup nahi rehti aur vo hamesha sach bolti hai. Jo bhi unke sath nainsaafi hoti hai vo camera pe bolti hai, kabhi hesitate nahi karti hai. Hamesha sach bolti hai. (Kangana always speaks the truth. She speaks against the injustice that happens to her and never hesitates to take a stand for herself)," Somy is heard saying in the video.

Somy also praised Kangana's old interview in which she 'exposed' the Hindi film industry. "Vo sab bol deti hai. Main unki bahot izzat karti hu. Sach bolne valon ko industry mein log pasand nahi karte. Main aapke aage apna sar jhukati hu (I respect Kangana but people don't like those who speak the truth in the film industry)," Somy added.

Reacting to the video, Kangana wrote on X (formerly called Twitter), "I have the wings and the spirit of those who suffered silently before me, I have your voice that was never raised I have your truth that was never told."

For the unversed, Somy accused Salman Khan of banning her web show in India and also claimed that the 'Dabangg' actor physically and sexually abused her back when they were dating.

They reportedly dated in the '90s, and while in the public eye, their relationship was short-lived, Somy has often said that they had an affair for eight long years.

The former actress often lashing out at Salman and in the past, she also called him 'woman beater' and 'sadistic'. She also added that memories of her relationship with the superstar still haunt her.

During a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Somy had once revealed that the couple decided to part ways as they were "not happy", and she then flew back to America. Somy and Salman had worked together in the 1992 film 'Buland', however, it never made it to the theatres.

