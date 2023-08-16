Chirag Paswan Takes A Sly Dig At Kangana Ranaut: 'The Way She Highlights Nepotism...'

Former Bollywood actor and late politician Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan, recently recalled working with actress Kangana Ranaut in the film Miley Naa Miley Hum which released in 2011. Chirag quit Bollywood and he currently serves as a Member of the Parliament from Jamui constituency.

In one of his latest interviews, the actor-turned-politician took a sly dig at Kangana and stated that the actress would have taken his class daily over nepotism if he worked with her today.

Talking about Miley Naa Miley Hum, Chirag told Brut, "Thank God ye film maine Kangana ke saath us waqt ki. Aaj kar raha hota to nepotism me jis tarike se…the way she highlights this issue to roz meri hi class lagti."

On nepotism, he further said that being born as the son or daughter of a 'superstar or Prime Minister' can be your good luck but not your ability.

Miley Naa Miley Hum was a romantic drama which released in 2011. It also starred Poonam Dhillon, Kabir Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge, Suresh Menon and others.

During the interview, Chirag also said that he believes he was not meant for acting. He went on to say that after doing the film, he realised that mugging up dialogues and getting makeup done was not for him.

Meanwhile, Kangana never misses a chance to talk against nepotism in the Hindi film industry on social media. On the work front, she has an interesting line-up of films. She will next be seen in Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi among a couple of other films.