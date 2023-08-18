Vir Das On Kissing Scene With Kangana Ranaut In Revolver Rani: 'It's A 10-Year-Old PR Story, Why Now?'

Bollywood grapevine is buzzing once again with an unexpected blast from the past as Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das, who shared the silver screen in the 2014 film ‘Revolver Rani’, have once gain found themselves at the center of a spotlight.

The film, directed by Sai Kabir, might not have garnered remarkable success during its release, but it's making headlines now for a rather intriguing reason.

A recent report resurfaced, claiming that the intense on-screen kiss between Kangana and Vir in ‘Revolver Rani’ was not just for show. Allegedly, the kiss was so passionate that it left Vir Das with bleeding lips. This revelation has ignited a wildfire of discussions on the internet.

VIR DAS BREAKS HIS SILENCE ON THE KISS CONTROVERSY

The man of the moment, Vir Das, finally broke his silence on the matter in conversation with a leading news portal. He shrugged off the incident with a nonchalant smirk, stating, "That’s like a10-year-old PR story or something like that & the movie came out back then. That came up right now"

Like Kangana, he also echoed the question, "Why now and what the hell?" Clearly, both stars are taking this surprising revelation in stride, displaying a shared sense of humour.

KANGANA HAD EARLIER SAID THIS ABOUT THE INCIDENT

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, known for her candid demeanour, took to her social media to address the resurfaced news in her signature playful manner. Sharing the story on her Instagram, she quipped, "Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan, I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)?"

‘Revolver Rani’, a crime-comedy drama, stood out for its satirical take on romance in the midst of political chaos. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das, Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Saraswat, the film's unique storyline is now gaining newfound attention.

KANGANA RANAUT'S UPCOMING PROJECT

Kangana Ranaut, never one to be confined to a single genre, is gearing up to portray some intriguing diverse roles.

From playing an Indian Air Force pilot in ‘Tejas’ to stepping into the shoes of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’, and even showcasing her dancing prowess in ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana's upcoming projects look promising.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)