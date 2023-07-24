Kangana Ranaut On Reports Of Kissing Vir Das Till His Lips Bled: ‘After Hrithik Roshan…’ |

Bollywood actor-director Kangana Ranaut, who doesn't shy away from sharing her opinions on social media, recently responded to the claims made by a news report of her kissing Vir Das in the 2014 film Revolver Rani and allegedly making his lips bleed. Kangana took to her Instagram stories, shared a screenshot of the same, and dragged Hrithik Roshan into it.

She wrote, "Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)??"

Revolver Rani was directed by Sai Kabir, who also helmed the recent film, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film also starred Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Saraswat.

Reportedly, Kangana was the other woman in Hrithik’s life, which ended his marriage with Sussanne Khan. It was a controversy that ruled 2016, with several notices sent by both parties, revealing emails and giving interviews to the press, taking digs at each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the brave soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film will be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

