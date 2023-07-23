Kangana Ranaut Shares HAPPY MOMENTS From Sister-In-Law Ritu's Baby Shower: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to become 'masi' and the she recently shared photos from her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's Baby shower ceremony.

The 'nanad-bhabhi' duo looked pretty in saree, donning their best traditional look.

In one of the photos, Kangana was also seen gifting a necklace to her sister-in-law.

She was also seen having a cute banter with her mother, Asha Ranaut.

Look, how they are all smiles, embracing the coming happines in their lives.

How can she forget a selfie with sister Rangoli?

Special occasion & celebration - Kangana giving us major 'London Thumakda' vibes with this photo that shows her dancing in joy.

Let's meet & congratulate her brother Akshat & Bhabhi Ritu

Is the happiness of 'Masi-to-be' so obvious on her face?

