AI Reimagines Bollywood Actors In Oppenheimer

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is creating a lot of buzz & it's time to make it more interesting by reimagining how Bollywood actors would have looked if they were casted in the film. Check out these amazing AI generated images -

Instagram - Psycadelic Art

Shah Rukh Khan as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Naseeruddin Shah as Albert Einstein

Alia Bhatt as Jean Tatlock

Anupam Ker as Lewis Strauss

Anushka Sharma as Kitty Oppenheimer

Aamir Khan as Leslie Groves

Rajkummar Rao as David

Isn't it looking like a cinematic masterpiece?

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer initially received freat response from the audience, but the film was later surrounded by controversy due to its inappropriate scenes.

Thanks For Reading!

BTS' Jungkook Speaks On The Band's Reunion Post Military Service
Find out More