AI Reimagines Bollywood Actors In Oppenheimer

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is creating a lot of buzz & it's time to make it more interesting by reimagining how Bollywood actors would have looked if they were casted in the film. Check out these amazing AI generated images -
Instagram - Psycadelic Art
Shah Rukh Khan as J. Robert Oppenheimer
Naseeruddin Shah as Albert Einstein
Alia Bhatt as Jean Tatlock
Anupam Ker as Lewis Strauss
Anushka Sharma as Kitty Oppenheimer
Aamir Khan as Leslie Groves
Rajkummar Rao as David
Isn't it looking like a cinematic masterpiece?
Meanwhile, Oppenheimer initially received freat response from the audience, but the film was later surrounded by controversy due to its inappropriate scenes.
