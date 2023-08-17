Kangana Ranaut On Himachal Pradesh Rains: ‘There Is No Electricity Or Water For Days’ |

Heavy rains have lashed Himachal Pradesh with the death toll reaching 71, and more bodies still being recovered. The wrath of nature has triggered landslides in several districts including Shimla where three areas -- Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishna Nagar -- are badly hit. Actor-director Kangana Ranaut, who hails from the hilly state, took to Instagram and shared her concerns about the same.

Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories, “People in Himachal Pradesh facing rare catastrophe and there is no end to heavy rain and floods, mountains are sliding and collapsing everywhere and there is no electricity or water for days now, total system has shattered... my heart goes out to mountain people... and I am constantly praying for their well being.”

According to a report by PTI, a total of 214 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since the onset of the monsoon on June 24 while 38 are still missing. The operation to evacuate people from flood-affected areas is going on with the assistance of Air Force helicopters, Army personnel, and NDRF.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be seen in Emergency for which she will portray the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

