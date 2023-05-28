Despite being a Muslim, Somy Ali has THIS to say about The Kerala Story controversy

Somy Ali | Pic: Instagram/realsomyali

The Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story has been creating headlines since it was released. A section of the audience has raised concerns about how this film seems to be propaganda-driven and actress Somy Ali disagrees with this.

Talking exclusively with The Free Press Journal, Somy says, “In my opinion all religions preach the same and we just have different names for God. As for what is portrayed in The Kerala Story, I stand by it completely even though I am Muslim because what has been expressed is not real Islam. I also know that there are female recruits amongst the Taliban and Al-Qaeda who are trying to convert people of other faiths to something that is completely antithetical to what my Islam actually preaches.”

She adds, “The characters and story that the film tells is of extremists and fanatics who are not what Islam is about. Thus, The Kerala Story is an important film in my opinion as it exposes how Islam is put in a terrible light and what these terrorists are doing to innocent people.”

Somy further explains, “It’s sickening and these fanatics and so-called Muslims are actually infidels. They should be exposed be it via a movie or an OTT forum. Because that’s not what Islam is about at all. Islam like any other religion, teaches peace, love, loyalty, discipline, and many other positive aspects on how to conduct a life filled with morals. It teaches not to hurt others, that lesson in itself proves that what was depicted in The Kerala Story is a concretely incorrect depiction of Islam.”

Somy is known to be brave and she avers, “Without an iota of fear, I deem these fanatics and terrorists to be the farthest away from being real Muslims, but pure criminals and infidels. They should be arrested and placed behind bars for changing Islam to be the opposite of what it truly is and for hurting people in the name of religion which is actually committing crimes and nothing even close to what real Islam's teachings tend to be.”

Somy, who now runs an NGO in the US called No More Tears, and tirelessly works for the victims of domestic violence and rape, concludes, “The public has a right to know the truth, but the key word here is ‘unbiased truth’. I have read about the backlash The Kerala Story received about displaying Islam in a negative manner. As a Muslim and a proud Muslim and after watching the trailer, I have nothing against what has been shown to the audience in The Kerala Story. And I would have the same exact point of view if they showed any other religion that is causing harm to our mankind via strategic fanaticism.”