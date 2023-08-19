After Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol To Return With Border 2: Report

Sunny Deol is all set to ignite the cinematic stage once again, this time with a blazing sequel to his another iconic filmography. Following the roaring success of ‘Gadar 2’, the star is reportedly gearing up to step back into the boots of valor, as he prepares to grace the screen with ‘Border 2’.

This news has already sent ripples of excitement on the internet with fans eagerly awaiting for an update.

The revered 1997 hit 'Border', directed by JP Dutta, carved its place in Bollywood history with its heart-pounding narrative of patriotism and sacrifice. An ensemble cast that included stars like Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and more, forged an unbreakable bond with audiences, ensuring its place as one of the biggest blockbusters of the 90s.

SUNNY DEOL TO RETURN WITH BORDER 2?

As the dust settles on the accolades showered upon ‘Gadar 2’, it's the anticipation of ‘Border 2’ that's stealing the spotlight. Recent report from Pinkvilla revealed that an official proclamation of the sequel is just a fortnight away.

Inside sources have hinted that the filmmakers have unearthed a hidden gem from the annals of the 1971 Indo-Pak war—a tale yet untold on the silver screen. With this promising premise, the makers are brimming with enthusiasm to transform this slice of history into a grand cinematic spectacle.

However, this time around, the canvas will be painted with a different brush. In the grand tapestry of ‘Border 2’, the torchbearers of action and drama will be the younger generation of actors.

HIS ROLE IN THE FILM

While the original powerhouse ensemble is not slated for an encore, the dashing Sunny Deol is rumoured to be the bridge between the two films.

Amidst all the excitement, industry insiders reveal that it's still early days, and more revelations are in store as the official announcement draws near.

As ‘Gadar 2’ marches confidently into its second week, it continues to rule the BO, crossing the remarkable milestone of ₹300 crore domestically.

