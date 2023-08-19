Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Film Enters ₹300 Crore Club

Gadar 2, which released on August 11, has brought in a storm at the box office and it is on a spree of shattering all box office records. Starring Sunny Deol once again as the iconic Tara Singh, the film has resulted into a rampage at the ticket windows and despite two more big releases on the same day, Gadar 2 has clearly emerged to be the winner.

After just eight successful days in the cinemas, Gadar 2 has already zoomed past the Rs 300 crore mark, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the days to come.

With that, Gadar 2 has now become the second highest grosser of the year, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Gadar 2 enters Rs 300 crore club

On the film's second Friday, Gadar 2 minted a whopping Rs 19.50 crore, and with that the total collection has climbed to Rs 304.13 crore in India.

Gadar 2 also created a new record as it officially surpassed the second Friday figures of films like Pathaan, Dangal, The Kashmir Files, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, KGF 2, and Sanju.

Gadar 2 became the second biggest opener of the year after Pathaan, and in its first week, the film minted a total of Rs 284 crore.

It is to be noted that Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 as well as Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar on August 11. Despite the star power, Gadar 2's success proved that nostalgia plays an important role in pulling crowd to theatres.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 brought back the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, aka Tara Singh and Sakeena, on the silver screens after over two decades.

The film also saw two new additions to the cast -- Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Tara Singh's son, and Simrat Kaur, his love interest from Pakistan.

The makers and the cast are currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, and they had recently also organised a success bash, which was attended by industry veterans including Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, and others.

