'Air Turns Grey, Pets Hide Under Bed': Karishma Tanna Speaks Out Against Firecrackers, Urges Fans To Celebrate Festivals Mindfully

Actress Karishma Tanna recently urged her fans followers to rethink the way festivals are celebrated and shared a heartfelt message about the environmental and emotional impact of firecrackers, especially during Diwali.

In her Instagram story on Saturday (October 25), the actress wrote about waking up early in the morning to the sound of firecrackers.

Slamming the disruption caused by loud celebrations, Karishma wrote, "At 6 in the morning, I woke up to the sound of firecrackers exploding in the sky. While the world was trying to rest, someone was still celebrating NOISE."

Further questioning the meaning of such festivities, and opening up about the effect of firecrackers on air quality, pets, and even birds, she called out the notion that smoke and noise equal happiness.

"It made me stop and think - what are we really celebrating when our air turns grey, our pets hide under the bed, and tiny birds lose their sense of direction? Is this joy... or just habit? We're teaching kids that loud means happy, that smoke means festive, that it's okay to scare animals and choke our own skies because 'Everyone does it'."

She urged a more conscious approach, writing, "What if celebration meant awareness? What if we filled our nights with laughter, diyas, and warmth - not explosives that leave behind fear and fumes?"

The actress encouraged her followers to "celebrate light, not noise. Peace, not pollution. Kindness, not chaos."

"Sorry it’s a lil late post but these crackers don’t stop and I had to put it up. #SayNoToCrackers, #ForOurPlanet, and #BeTheChange," she concluded her note.

On the occasion of Diwali, Karishma had shared a series of stunning photos with her husband Varun Bangera and wrote, "Lights. Laughter. Love. That’s what this Diwali (and life) should be all about ✨ आप सबके जीवन में खुशियाँ, प्यार और सफलता के दीप जलते रहें 💫 With love & light, Karishma & Varun."