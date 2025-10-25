Video: Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane, Mob Him Inside Ahmedabad Mall Amid Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's Box Office Success

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently in the spotlight for his performance in the recently-released film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. As part of the promotional tour across India, the actor recently visited Ahmedabad, where videos from a local mall surfaced on social media showing the actor being warmly received by fans.

In the clips, enthusiastic admirers can be seen pulling his hand and surrounding him, while some even mobbed his promotional van. Whenever Harshvardhan peeped out of the van’s window, fans rushed over to shake hands and click selfies with him.

However, he maintained his calm and was all smiles as he met his fans.

The actor, who is travelling by road to various cities for the film’s promotions, has been met with similar love and excitement everywhere he goes.

Before the release of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan urged his fans to buy tickets and support the film, which clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma.

On Monday (October 20), the actor shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen putting up a sticker on his van that reads, "Please Ticket Kharid Lena Iss Baar." In the clip, while interacting with the paparazzi, Harshvardhan is heard saying, "Please ticket kharid lena. Iss baar, please 9 saal wait mat karana, please ticket kharid lo."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection

The film has emerged as a surprise box-office success. The romantic drama opened to an impressive start upon its release on October 21 and has maintained steady momentum since.

By Friday, its fourth day in cinemas, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had already recovered its entire production budget through domestic collections alone. The total collection of the film is Rs 28.25 crore and it is impressive as the film reportedly had a modest budget of only Rs 25 crore.