Sunny Deol Quashes Reports Of Border Sequel Amid Gadar 2 Success: 'Have NOT Signed Any Film'

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster film Gadar 2, has clarified that he has not signed any new film. This comes after several news reports claimed that the actor is gearing up for the sequel of Border 2.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Sunny Deol wrote, "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love."

He added, "I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2."

Amid the box office success of Gadar 2, it was reported that Sunny Deol and filmmaker JP Dutta are teaming up for the sequel to their 1997 war epic Border.

Reportedly, JP Dutta also dismissed the speculation and a source close to the director informed Koimoi that Sunny Deol and the filmmaker have not met each other for several years.

Border also starred Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Pooja Bhatt and others.

Gadar 2 success

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 hit the theatres on August 11 and within just eight days, it entered the Rs 300 crore club. The film has also become the second highest grosser of 2023.

Gadar 2 brought back the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, aka Tara Singh and Sakeena after over two decades. The film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.

