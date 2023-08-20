 Sunny Deol Quashes Reports Of Border Sequel Amid Gadar 2 Success: 'Have NOT Signed Any Film'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSunny Deol Quashes Reports Of Border Sequel Amid Gadar 2 Success: 'Have NOT Signed Any Film'

Sunny Deol Quashes Reports Of Border Sequel Amid Gadar 2 Success: 'Have NOT Signed Any Film'

Sunny Deol said that he has not signed any new film and he is only concentrating on the success of Gadar 2

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster film Gadar 2, has clarified that he has not signed any new film. This comes after several news reports claimed that the actor is gearing up for the sequel of Border 2.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Sunny Deol wrote, "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love."

He added, "I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2."

Amid the box office success of Gadar 2, it was reported that Sunny Deol and filmmaker JP Dutta are teaming up for the sequel to their 1997 war epic Border.

Reportedly, JP Dutta also dismissed the speculation and a source close to the director informed Koimoi that Sunny Deol and the filmmaker have not met each other for several years.

Border also starred Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Pooja Bhatt and others.

Read Also
Gadar 2: Bomb Thrown Outside Patna Theatre During Screening, Staff Of Cinema Hall Bullied
article-image

Gadar 2 success

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 hit the theatres on August 11 and within just eight days, it entered the Rs 300 crore club. The film has also become the second highest grosser of 2023.

Gadar 2 brought back the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, aka Tara Singh and Sakeena after over two decades. The film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.

Read Also
Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Step Sisters Esha, Ahana Deol At Their...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OMG! Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol's Mumbai Villa To Be Auctioned For Non-Payment Of Dues Amounting To...

OMG! Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol's Mumbai Villa To Be Auctioned For Non-Payment Of Dues Amounting To...

This Is Us Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away At 66

This Is Us Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away At 66

5 Times Actors Touched Politicians' Feet: SRK-Mamata Banerjee To Amitabh Bachchan-Balasaheb...

5 Times Actors Touched Politicians' Feet: SRK-Mamata Banerjee To Amitabh Bachchan-Balasaheb...

Sunny Deol Quashes Reports Of Border Sequel Amid Gadar 2 Success: 'Have NOT Signed Any Film'

Sunny Deol Quashes Reports Of Border Sequel Amid Gadar 2 Success: 'Have NOT Signed Any Film'

Superstar Rajinikanth Hugs 'Friend Of 9 Years' SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Latter Says 'Jab Dil Milte...

Superstar Rajinikanth Hugs 'Friend Of 9 Years' SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Latter Says 'Jab Dil Milte...