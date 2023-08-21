 ‘.. In Less Than 24 Hours’: Jairam Ramesh Hints At Political Pressure On BoB For Withdrawing Auction Notice On BJP MP Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa
"This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons' Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'? said Jairam Ramesh in his tweet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Actor and MP Sunny Deol | PTI

A day after the Bank of Baroda said in a notice that Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament (MP) from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, had defaulted on loan of Rs 56 crore, the bank issued a corrigendum on Monday (August 21) and has withdrawn the auction notice of Sunny Deol's villa in Juhu. Congress took a jibe at the development, with party leader Jairam Ramesh saying in his tweet, "This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons' Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?"

Read the notice mentioning "techical reasons" in the latest Bank of Baroda notice.

Fresh notice by BoB

Fresh notice by BoB |

Earlier, a notice published in the Bank of Baroda had said that the Juhu villa will of Sunny Deol would be e-auctioned on September 25 due to non-payment of Rs 55,99,80,766.

BoB's earlier notice

BoB's earlier notice |

(This is breaking. More details awaited)

