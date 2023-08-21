Big Relief For Sunny Deol As BoB Withdraws Auction Notice For Gadar 2 Star’s Mumbai Villa Citing 'Technical Reasons’

In a huge relief for Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, the state-owned Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice sent to the actor in connection to his Mumbai villa. It was earlier reported that the villa will be auctioned in September 2023 for non-payment of dues amounting to a whopping Rs 56 crore.

The bank issued a statement and said that the notice has been withdrawn due to "technical reasons".

"Corrigendum to e-auction notice with regards to sale auction notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons," the statement read.

Read Also Gadar 2 Actor Manish Wadhwa On Being Compared To Amrish Puri: I Was Nervous

Sunny Deol's Mumbai villa to not be auctioned

According to a corrigendum issued by Bank of Baroda, the swanky property will not be auctioned now.

On Sunday, the notice issued by BoB had stated that Deol had failed to a pay a staggering sum of Rs 55,99,80,766, due to which his Juhu property would be up for auction in September.

The villa is located at Gandhigram Road in Juhu, and it houses the famous Sunny Super Sound, which serves as a post production studio for some of the biggest films made in Bollywood.

A number of premieres and screenings are also hosted at the studio.

The withdrawal of the auction notice within just 24 hours has raised several eyebrows and social media is abuzz with netizens wondering the reason behind the bank's decision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest release Gadar 2, which has become the second highest grosser of 2023.

The film has wrecked havoc at the box office and has earned more than Rs 350 crore in just 10 days, and it shows no signs of stopping as well.

Set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, Gadar 2 sees Deol assume the role of Tara Singh once again with Ameesha Patel's Sakeena by his side. In the second installment of the cult 2001 film, the actor can be seen entering Pakistan once again, this time to save his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma, and it also stars Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)