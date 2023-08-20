Hema Malini Calls Sunny Deol's Performance 'Superb’ In Gadar 2: 'Jo Expected Tha Waise Hi Tha' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was released recently and has been doing well at the box office. It is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ever since the movie hit the big screens, many celebrities have been heaping praise on Anil Sharma's directorial.

Hema Malini is the latest celebrity to share her review on Sunny and Ameesha's film, Gadar 2. On August 19, she was snapped outside a theater in Mumbai after watching Gadar 2.

Talking to the paparazzi, Hema said, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it's exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 1970s and 1980s. Anil Sharma has shown that era; it has been directed beautifully)."

Check out the video:

Further, Hema added that Sunny is superb in Gadar 2. She also stated that after watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslims has also been shown towards the end. "It's a nice message for India and Pakistan," she concluded.

