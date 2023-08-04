Hema Malini REACTS To Dharmendra's Kiss With Shabana Azmi In Rocky Aur Rani: 'He Loves It' | Photo by ANI

Veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has garnered a lot of attention from the audience. His wife and actress Hema Malini has finally reacted to it. Hema was present at a book launch event in New Delhi for her brother RK Chakravarty’s autobiography Galloping Decades.

When asked about the scene, Hema told Times Now, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

On the same day, Dharmendra was present at the success party of the movie, and when questioned about the same, his reply was, “I am receiving messages from the people and I said, “ye to mere daaye haath ka kaam hai kuch baaye haath se karvana ho vo bhi karva lo.”

The veteran actor added, “Bahut mazaa aaya (Had a lot of fun).”

Hinting towards Karan Johar, Dharmendra added, “Captain acha ho to team bahut acha khelti hai. Aur ye kehta hai paanch saal baad aaya hai. Karan paanch saal ya saat saal baad aaye ye apna johar dikha ke jaayega. Maine jab ye kahaani suni mujhe laga ghar ghar ki kahaani hai.”

Dharmendra’s first marriage was with Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from sons Bobby and Sunny, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharmendra's closeness with Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot. They have daughters Esha and Ahana together. Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon' and 'Do Dishayen'.

