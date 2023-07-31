Shabana Azmi On Her Liplock With Dharmendra In Rocky Aur Rani: 'Who Wouldn't Want To Kiss Him?'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has reacted to her kissing scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's in the lead role, the film is garnering positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

Fans are quite surprised by Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's liplock in the film and the scene is currently making headlines. The video of the same has also gone viral on social media.

Shabana Azmi reacts to kissing scene with Dharmendra

Reacting to the kiss, the actress told Zoom, "I never thought it would create such a fuss. People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?"

Shabana Azmi also revealed how her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, reacted to their kissing scene. "Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film, I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, 'I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.' I went insane with excitement," she added.

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene

While Dharmendra essays the role of Ranveer's grandfather, her grandmother is played by Jaya Bachchan. However, they live under the same roof as strangers. Dharmendra's character is bedridden but his heart yearns for the love of Shabana Azmi. Ranveer and Alia's characters then decide to reunite Dharamendra and Shabana and rekindle their incomplete love story.

Earlier, talking about romancing Dharmendra on screen, Shabana had told a news portal, "The whole idea of romance between me and Dharmendra’s character is based on little snippets from Hindi films… so you will feast on what he’s got there. I can’t reveal too much, but it is certainly there."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a run time of two hours and 48 minutes. It offers a beautiful take on modern-day relationships and the ugly truths that lie beneath.

The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Kshitee Jog among many others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)