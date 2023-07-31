Video: Fans In Kolkata Theatre Cheer As Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhury Perform Kathak In Rocky Aur Rani

Ranveer Singh is currently garnering praises for his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor is being loved as a brash Punjabi lad from a wealthy family. He has also impressed with his kathak performance on Dola Re Dola with Tota Roy Chowdhury, who plays the role of Alia Bhatt's character Rani's father.

In the second half of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, director Karan Johar introduced a Durga Puja scene in which Ranveer's Rocky displays his dance skills with Tota Roy's character on stage. They are seen dressed in red outfits during their performance.

Several videos are doing the rounds on social media in which audiences are seen erupting with joy inside a theatre in Kolkata during their dance sequence. Fans are heard cheering, whistling and clapping as the actors perform.

On Sunday, Tota Roy shared a video of the same on his Instagram story and wrote, "...and the housefull audience breaks into spontaneous applause #Kolkata this evening."

The video has also been shared by several fans on Twitter.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the screens on July 28. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia), whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else.

The family entertainer has majorly garnered positive reviews from film critics and audiences and within three days, the film has managed to earn Rs 45.90 crore.

