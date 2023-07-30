Deepika Padukone Grooves To What Jhumka, Ranveer Singh Says She 'Loved' Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (WATCH)

Deepika Padukone watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Saturday night and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh has now revealed that she 'loved' the film. The actress also expressed her love for the film by grooving to its popular track What Jhumka.

Ranveer took to his official Instagram account to share a video of Deepika perfectly doing the hook step of What Jhumka.

Ranveer then says "Hi Babes, Rocky Randhava this side. Love you from last life." Deepika repeats the same lines and adds, "Nobody can do it like you."

"She LLLLLLLOVED it!!! 🥰🥰🥰 @deepikapadukone #rockyaurranikipremkahani," Ranveer captioned the post.

Check out the video here:

Soon after he shared the video, lead actress of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and dropped several heart-eye emoticons.

Director Karan Johar also reshared Ranveer's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Wah!!!! DP hugs and kisses."

Deepika wears customised 'Ranveer Singh' jacket

Deepika and Ranveer, who never stop serving couple goals, were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night as they stepped out to watch the film.

Deepika wore a customised jacket with Ranveer's face as well as his initials RS on it. She also posed with her back to the camera to show off her quirky jacket.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the screens on July 28. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia), whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else.

The family entertainer has majorly garnered positive reviews from film critics and audiences.

