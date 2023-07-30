Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Film Sees Massive Jump

After being in the making for several months and endless promotions, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which marks filmmaker Karan Johar's directorial return, finally hit the theatres on July 28, Friday. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leads, opened with a bang at the box office.

After a smashing first day, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seems to be unstoppable as it has recorded a major jump on its second day.

Even though several cities have been experiencing heavy rainfall, it has not deterred the audience from going to theatres and watching the film, and the numbers are proof of the same.

Read Also BTS Photos From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Sets

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened with Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on Friday.

And as per the latest data by the makers, the film has registered a massive jump as it minted Rs 16.05 crore on its second day, which also happens to be its first Saturday.

With the latest trend and positive word of mouth, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's box office numbers are expected to skyrocket on Sunday. At present, the total collection stands at a little over Rs 27 crore.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an out-and-out family entertainer, with Karan Johar's trademark larger-than-life style painted all over it. The film is a complete package of romance, drama, comedy and heartbreak, and it has also gifted the audience with some refreshing melodies.

The film marks KJo's return to the director's chair after seven long years, his last one being Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Besides Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.