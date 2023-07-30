Dharmendra Opens Up On Kissing Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani: 'Did Not Get Excited...'

Veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi left everyone shocked after they locked lips in Karan Johar's directorial comeback 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which released on July 28, Friday. The kiss has become one of the major talking points of the film, which has been doing wonders at the box office.

Dharmendra, 87, and Shabana, 72, are seen playing long lost lovers in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

As soon as the film released, the clip of Dharmendra and Shabana kissing spread like wildfire on the internet, and the 87-year-old has now finally opened up on the same.

Dharmendra opens up on kissing Shabana

During a chat with News18, Dharmendra shared that he has been hearing and reading all that is being written about him and his kiss with Shabana in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

He stated that people were not expecting the kiss to happen in the film, and thus, it has created such an impact.

He also stated that Shabana and he understood the need of the scene in the film and that it never felt forced. "When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited," he laughed, highlighting that the scene plays an key role in the film and shows that there is no age for romance.

Dharmendra added that there was no awkwardness between him and Shabana and that the whole scene was "aesthetically shot".

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Besides Dharmendra, Shabana, Alia and Ranveer, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also stars Jaya Bachchan as a strict and shrewd matriarch.

The film opened on Friday with a bang at the box office as it earned Rs 11.10 crore, followed by a massive jump on Saturday with more than Rs 16 crore.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is being lauded by audience and critics alike and it has also earned a positive word of mouth, promising a blockbuster weekend.