Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

By: Sachin T | November 09, 2025
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, has turned 35on Sunday, November 9, 2025.
Before Mirzya, Harsh Varrdhan wasn’t sure about joining Bollywood. He initially wanted to become a writer or filmmaker and had written several short scripts during his film school days in the U.S.
Apart from acting, Harsh enjoys writing short stories and film ideas. He has mentioned wanting to direct his own feature someday.
He has expressed interest in working in international films, especially in indie and art-house projects that explore human emotions in depth.
Known for his distinct style, Harsh has been featured in several fashion magazines and is considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish male actors.
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero F=film wasn’t a box office hit, but it gained a cult status for its raw realism and social relevance, and Harsh’s performance earned critical appreciation.
Before facing the camera, Harsh worked as an assistant director on Bombay Velvet (2015) directed by Anurag Kashyap, where he learned the nuances of filmmaking.
