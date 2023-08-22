A Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' August With Little Malti Marie

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a glimpse of her August so far with her fans on social media

She took to her Instagram to share some adorable snaps of her little one, Malti Marie

In one of the photos, Malti can be seen wearing a customised denim jacket

And in another, she can be seen enjoying a playdate with a friend

Nick Jonas is one adorable father as he carried his little one in a basket

PeeCee and Nick also took Malti in the midst of the nature for a short trip

Malti was born to PeeCee and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022

The two are often seen posting adorable pictures of the toddler and they make sure to spend most of their time with her

Thanks For Reading!

Aamir Khan, Ex-Wives, Ashutosh Gowariker & Others Attend Book Launch In Mumbai
Find out More