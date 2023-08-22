Aamir Khan, Ex-Wives, Ashutosh Gowariker & Others Attend Book Launch In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan attended the book launch of his cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan in Bandra on Monday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was accompanied by his eldest child, son Junaid Khan at the launch of Mansoor's book 'One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was also present at the book launch
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta made a rare appearance at the event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Reena and Kiran were seen greeting each other like long-lost friends
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They even shared a warm hug and were seen laughing their hearts out together
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker also marked his attendance at the book launch event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra congratulated Mansoor on the launch of his book
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan's close friend and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra also marked his presence
