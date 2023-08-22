Aamir Khan, Ex-Wives, Ashutosh Gowariker & Others Attend Book Launch In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan attended the book launch of his cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan in Bandra on Monday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was accompanied by his eldest child, son Junaid Khan at the launch of Mansoor's book 'One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was also present at the book launch

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta made a rare appearance at the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Reena and Kiran were seen greeting each other like long-lost friends

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They even shared a warm hug and were seen laughing their hearts out together

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker also marked his attendance at the book launch event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra congratulated Mansoor on the launch of his book

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan's close friend and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra also marked his presence

