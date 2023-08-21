Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher Celebrate Ghoomer Release With Specially-Abled Kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi celebrated the release of Ghoomer with specially-abled kids in Bandra, Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actors were accompanied with Ghoomer's director R Balki. Several pictures of the special event has surfaced online

In the photos, Abhishek is seen all smiles as he interacts with the kids

In Ghoomer, Saiyami plays the role of a cricketer who loses her right arm in a tragic accident. Abhishek essays the role of her coach who motivates her to play

In the process, they invent a new style of bowling and name it 'Ghoomer'

Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, Ivanka Das, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and others. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo in the film

Ghoomer hit the big screens on August 18 and received positive reviews from audiences and film critics

