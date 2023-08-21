7 Dishes Named After Bollywood Celebs: From Sunny Leone Vada Pav To Sonu Sood Thali

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
A lot of eateries in Mumbai and in other parts of the country have named their dishes after Bollywood celebrities. From Sunny Leone vada pav in Mumbai to Sonu Sood thali in Hyderabad, take a look at seven such dishes:
A street food outlet in Mumbai has named vada pav after Sunny Leone. On the other hand, in Delhi-NCR, a restaurant serves Sunny Leone chaap and Baby Doll chaap
Sonu Sood became the messiah of common man during the COVID-19 lockdown and was honored by a Hyderabad restaurant in February 2023. Gismat Jail Mandi restaurant launched the biggest plate in India and named it 'Sonu Sood Thali'
A restaurant in Mumbai named a chicken dish after Sanjay Dutt. It came into existence when the actor once visited the hotel and ordered a dish with his specific instructions. The restaurant later named it 'Sanju Babu Chicken'
Deepika Padukone has often expressed her love for South Indian food. An Indian restaurant in Texas serves dosa named after the actress
According to several media reports, a restaurant in Chandigarh serves chicken named after actor Ranbir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra launched milkshake named after her song Exotic with Pitbull in 2013
Thanks For Reading!