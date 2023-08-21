Inside Randeep Hooda's Birthday Celebrations With GF Lin Laishram

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Actor Randeep Hooda celebrated his 47th birthday on August 20
He spent his special day with his girlfriend Lin Laishram and their friends
Randeep was one excited birthday boy and the photos from the party are proof!
Lin shared a series of pictures on her social media handle giving netizens a glimpse of Randeep's birthday bash
The actor was all smiles as he posed with his friends
He also cut multiple cakes with the posters of his films and shows on them
"Birthday vibes," Lin captioned the post
Lin also shared an adorable picture with him and wrote, "Happy birthday my hot fudge"
On the work front, Randeep will be next seen playing freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in the film titled 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'
