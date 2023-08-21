WATCH: Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Indian Dishes, Fan Says 'Priyanka Chopra Taught You Well' | Photo Via Instagram

Nick Jonas is currently touring across the United States alongside his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brothers tour kicked off on August 12 at New York City's Yankee Stadium. Now, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, opens up about his favourite Indian dishes.

Talking to content creator Rebecca Tandon, she asked Nick, "I want to know what is your favourite Indian food?" To this, he said, "I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa. I like dosa." Rebecca responded, "Priyanka has taught you well." Sharing the video, she captioned it, "had to ask an important question as an Indian & a FAN girl of @nickjonas."

Reacting to the video, a user joked, "If i were him I would answer "my wife"" Another user said, "Desi approved." While another comment read, "He knows dosa y’all. As a South Indian I’m happy for the recognition."

Earlier, in an old interview with Today magazine, Nick talked about his love for Indian food and said, "Paneer, it’s the best." Well, when it comes to Indian, paneer is a staple favourite, along with the famous snack, samosa. Further, when asked if he is a samosa fan as well, he added, "I do like samosas, but I am more of a paneer guy."

Meanwhile, Nick tied the knot with Priyanka in December 2018. The couple also welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, last year via surrogacy.

