Video: Nick Jonas Loses His Cool After Fan Throws Wristband At Him During His LIVE Performance In Toronto

Singer Nick Jonas is the latest celebrity to have an object being thrown at him during his LIVE concert in Toronto. Several videos of the singer have surfaced on social media.

One of the videos show Nick getting angry after someone from the crowd threw a wristband at him in the middle of his performance on stage. The band struck his chest and the act left the singer shocked.

Nick immediately flinched and asked the fan not to do it again. Without further ado, he continued with his performance. Take a look at the video here:

Just a few days back, a female fan hurled a bra at Nick during his show at Yankee Stadium in New York. At that time, he paused briefly and then continued singing.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that an artist has been hit on stage. In the last few weeks, Harry styles, Drake, Bebe Rexha, Pink, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max among others have been victimised.

Ahead of his concert in Toronto, Nick had shared a series of photos with Kevin and Joe on Instagram and wrote, "Thanks for a magical night in Connecticut. Excited to bring the show to Toronto tomorrow."

Nick is currently on a tour across the United States with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. Several videos of the Jonas Brothers' energetic performances have been going viral on social media platforms.

Last week, Nick made headlines after he fell on stage while performing.

