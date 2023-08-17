Priyanka Chopra Distributes Snacks To Staff During Nick Jonas' Boston Concert; Video Goes Viral

Global star Priyanka Chopra's pictures and videos from her singer-husband Nick Jonas' Boston concert have surfaced on social media. The actress was earlier spotted cheering for Nick and now, in another video, she is seen distributing snacks to event staff.

The actress has won the hearts of fans because of her kind gesture towards the event staff. The video shows Priyanka picking up boxes of snacks and handing them to the staff on duty at the concert.

PeeCee was seen wearing a white mini skirt and matching top. She let her hair down and was smiles during the concert.

Soon after the video was shared by a fan page, a user commented, "She is always generous and have a good heart…!!! Love her soooh much."

"That's why she's the best," read another comment.

While some called Priyanka a 'gem', others said she has a 'beautiful heart'.

Other viral videos from Jonas Brothers' New York concert also showed Priyanka enthusiastically clapping and cheering for her husband. Nick and PeeCee were also spotted sharing a passionate liplock near the stage.

The couple tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. In January 2022, they announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood Jee Le Zaraa. The film is yet to go on floors. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

The actress also has Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline.

