WATCH: Nick Jonas Falls On Stage During Boston Concert, Screams 'Ouch'

Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas recently announced 50 dates to their tour, titled The Tour. On Tuesday, August 15, the Jonas Brothers were performing at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Many photos and videos from the ongoing tour are currently doing rounds on social media. In one of the videos, the Midway actor can be seen falling on the stage.

In the middle of his performance, Nick can be seen making his way to his fans and soon after, he fell into a gap. One of his security guards tried to help him but the singer was quick enough to get up and resume his performance and make his way back to his brothers. Nick was also heard saying, "Ouch!"

The Jonas Brothers also celebrated their parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas,’ anniversary during their tour.

Recently, Nick took to his Instagram handle to wish his brother Joe on his birthday. Sharing the photos, he captioned it, "Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother."

The singer also shared several photos with his wife-actress Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees' night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers," he captioned the post.

Before this, Priyanka shared photos with Nick and wrote, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022 via surrogacy.

