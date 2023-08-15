Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Liplock Video From The Latter's New York Concert Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often make headlines for their PDA. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples. On Tuesday, several pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick from the latter's concert went viral on social media.

The Jonas Brothers recently performed at a concert at Yankee Stadium and Priyanka was seen enthusiastically clapping and cheering for her husband during the event. One of the now-viral videos also shows PeeCee kissing and hugging Nick.

In the clip, Nick is seen performing on stage with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The Bajirao Mastani actress made her way near the stage to enjoying the show and support the singers.

Priyanka was also spotted kissing Nick, followed by a hug. The video has been shared by several fan pages on social media platforms.

Priyanka often proves that she is the biggest cheerleader for her husband. Recently, after attending his concert, the actress also penned an appreciation post for him.

Sharing several photos with Nick on her official Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, and the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight."

The lovebirds tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, they announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, however, it is yet to go on floors.

She also has Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline.

