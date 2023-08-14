Watch: Priyanka Chopra In Tears As Nick Jonas Performs At New York Concert |

Bollywood-Hollywood actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turned biggest cheerleader for her husband and singer Nick Jonas as he kicked off his latest tour at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City. The former Miss World and her daughter Malti Marie attended the first show of the Jonas Brothers in full swag. A viral video even showed Priyanka in tears as she stood at the VIP booth.

Post the concert, Priyanka penned an appreciation post for Nick on social media. She wrote on Instagram, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, and the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight."

In the pictures shared by the actress, Priyanka looked stunning in a black and silver checkered crop top that she paired with a black maxi skirt and matching cropped leather jacket.

Nick also shared a post and wrote, “From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Besides that, she also has Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

