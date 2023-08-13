WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Asks Guards To 'Take It Easy' As She Gets Mobbed By Fans At Nick Jonas' Concert

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has not only garnered millions of fans in India, but she now boasts of a global fan base. Despite having her hands full with multiple projects and brand endorsements, she is always seen supporting her husband Nick Jonas at his mega concerts, and this time too, it was no different.

On Saturday evening, PeeCee attended Jonas Brother concert at the Yankee Stadium in New York, and she was seen cheering for her husband and brothers-in-law from the stands.

And for the audience that was excited to witness the Jonas brothers perform, PeeCee's presence came as an added bonus and people thronged to catch just one glimpse of the global star.

Priyanka asks security to go easy on fans

Several photos and videos of Priyanka from the Jonas Brothers' concert have now gone viral on the internet. In one of them, the actress can be seen reaching the venue surrounded by heavy security, and as fans got the news of her arrival, they crowded near the entrance to meet her.

As PeeCee got mobbed by her fans at the concert, her guards tried their best to quickly make way for her to the VIP stands. And as they pushed the fans away from their way, the actress was seen instructing them to "take it easy" with the crowd.

"Take it easy okay?" she was seen telling her guard, as she made her way through the crowd and waved at the people.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was last seen in Russo Brothers' much-hyped series 'Citadel', which also starred Richard Madden opposite her.

She also has the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty, directed by Farhan Akhtar. A few days ago, there were reports that PeeCee had walked out of the film due to issues with her dates.

However, Zoya Akhtar recently clarified that 'Jee Le Zaraa' will go on floors soon with the "original cast", which also comprises of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif along with PeeCee.

