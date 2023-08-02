Zoya Akhtar Finally REACTS To Reports Of Jee Le Zaraa Getting Shelved After Priyanka Chopra's Exit

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has finally reacted to reports of Priyanka Chopra's exit from the much-awaited and highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa. Earlier, it was also reported that the film, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles with Priyanka, has been shelved. Other reports have also mentioned change in the cast of the film.

Now, putting all the rumours to rest, Zoya has shared an update about the film. In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker that they are waiting for the dates of the actors.

The film was expected to go on floors by the end of 2023, however, date issues have reportedly delayed the project. However, the lead actresses of the film have not yet reacted to the delay.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa will mark Farhan Akhtar's return to the director's chair after over a decade. He had earlier helmed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, and Don 2.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It will revolve around the story of three female friends who go on a road trip together. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal will have cameo appearances in the film.

The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It is produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)