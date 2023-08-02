UNSEEN Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Exotic Birthday Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her 41st birthday on July 18, 2023
She celebrated her day with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
While the couple had not shared pictures from PeeCee's birthday getaway earlier, Nick dropped a slew of pictures from that day as July ended
He also gave a glimpse of his elaborate efforts to make his wife's birthday a memorable one
The couple celebrated PeeCee's birthday in the middle of the vast sea and it was surely an experience of a lifetime!
On her birthday, Nick had shared a picture to wish her. "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love," he wrote
Describing July as 'a movie', Nick shared some more pictures with his wifey dearest
The lovebirds are inseparable and these pictures are proof!
