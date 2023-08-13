 WATCH: Fan Throws Her Bra At Nick Jonas During NYC Concert - Here's What Happened Next
As videos and pictures from the concert flooded social media platforms, a specific clip has taken center stage, showing a fan throwing an undergarment at Nick Jonas during the performance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

Singer Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, took the stage on Saturday for a captivating performance that left fans in awe. However, it was one particular moment that caught attention and drew criticism from attendees.

The electrifying atmosphere of the Jonas Brothers' recent concert at Yankee Stadium in New York was temporarily overshadowed by this incident that has sparked a discussion on artist respect and fan behaviour.

BRA THROWN AT NICK JONAS DURING THE CONCERT

The clip, shared via an Instagram fan account, captured the precise instant when the black bra was hurled towards Nick as he sang passionately on stage.

Dressed in a blue shirt and rust-colored pants, Nick momentarily paused and glanced down at the unexpected object on the floor.

Resuming his singing without missing a beat, he eventually walked away from the spot. Remarkably, the concert continued seamlessly despite the incident.

Watch the video here:

The occurrence has ignited a discourse among fans, who expressed disappointment and a call for more respectful behavior towards artists.

Nick's fans were amazed seeing how he remained unaffected, walked away and kept performing without paying attention to this 'cringe' act by someone from the crowd.

SIMILAR INSTANCES FACED BY OTHER SINGERS

This incident is not isolated, as musicians have encountered similar disruptions throughout the years. Instances of objects being thrown at performers have been on the rise, with a recent incident involving rapper Cardi B being pelted with a drink during her Las Vegas concert.

Similar tales include Bebe Rexha being struck by a cell phone, Kelsea Ballerini being hit by a bracelet, and Lil Nas X facing the unexpected shower of sex toys during his headline show.

Notably, these occurrences raise concerns about audience behavior at live events, as instances of fans intruding upon the stage and even throwing unexpected objects continue to be a challenge.

Concerts by Ava Max, Pink, and Harry Styles also encountered disruptions, further emphasizing the importance of mutual respect between artists and their admirers.

