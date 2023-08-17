Priyanka Chopra Parts Ways With Her NYC Restaurant Sona, Manager Issues Statement

Priyanka Chopra and Maneesh K Goyal | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has donned several hats over the years, be it that of an actress, an entrepreneur, a wife, and now a mother. She currently resides with her husband Nick Jonas and family in the USA, but she never misses the opportunity to flaunt her Indian roots. In 2021, she had surprised her fans when she launched her own restaurant 'Sona' in New York, which served lip-smacking Indian cuisine to its customers.

However, for reasons unknown, the actress has decided to pull out of her ambitious restaurant.

While PeeCee is yet to comment on the same, a representative of the actress said in a statement that the move will allow her to pursue her ambitions on a more global scale.

Priyanka Chopra parts ways with her restaurant

Sona was founded back in 2021 amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, and she had partnered with entrepreneur Maneesh K Goyal.

With PeeCee now stepping down from the restaurant, Sona will be continued to be handled by Goyal.

In a statement, Goyal mentioned that although PeeCee will not be actively involved in the workings of Sona, she will always be a part of the family. "We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead," he said.

On the other hand, Priyanka's representative issued a statement which read, "Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await."

When Priyanka launched Sona

Back in 2021, when PeeCee had announced the launch of Sona, she had shared that the restaurant is a testimony of her love for India and all things Indian.

"I'm thrilled to present to you Sona, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. Sona is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country," she had said.

She had also performed a puja with husband Nick Jonas before throwing open the doors of the restaurant to all.

On the film front, PeeCee was recently seen in Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel' opposite Richard Madden.

She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

